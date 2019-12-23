Medical Minute: Battling Osteoporosis and Spine Fractures

This morning we are looking into Osteoporosis. What is it and why this illness affects so many people. Dr. James Bee, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, chats with Claudia on treatment possibilities.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
