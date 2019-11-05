Medical Minute: Audubon’s Orthotic & Prosthetic Service

Tim Nelson, Director of Orthotic and Prosthetic Services, is chatting with Claudia this morning on all the services they provide and how they can be an option for you.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Tim Nelson, Director of Orthotic and Prosthetic Services, is chatting with Claudia this morning on all the services they provide and how they can be an option for you.
To learn more, visit: CSOG.net
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.