No matter how hard we try to take care of our bodies or avoid injuries throughout our life, a large majority of people can’t avoid aging pain, known as “wear and tear arthritis”. The question is, how do we know if the pain we’re feeling is simply “wear and tear” or something worse?



In this Monday’s Medical Minute, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jepson, dives into the difference between Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Visit CSOG’s website to learn how you can schedule your next appointment.



Click here: CSOG.net.