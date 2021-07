Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you need to see a doctor for ankle pain — Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group has you covered.

In today’s Medical Minute, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group tells Loving Living Local about the best ways to get treatment for ankle injuries.

For more information, visit: CSOG.net