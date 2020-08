Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The world is ready to start enjoying live music again, and you can do just that this Saturday.

The Meadowgrass Vibes concert, hosted by Rocky Mountain Highway, is happening on Saturday, and tickets are still available.

This morning, we chat with Nicole Nicoletta, Executive Director, about safety guidelines and how you can get tickets. For more, visit: http://www.rockymountainhighway.org