L.A. based artist Matt Simons has a unique ability to reach a global audience, with an accessible sound that still feels personal to each of his fans worldwide. Today he announces a brand new single ‘In Case You Missed It’ alongside the release of his 4th Studio album ‘Identity Crisis’ – bringing together some of his recent hit singles including Better Tomorrow, Cold and Identity Crisis, together amassing over 50 million streams and counting while his previous albums have been streamed over 1 billion times. The album offers a wide range of styles, whilst all tied together with Simons’ inimitable pop sensibility.