If you’re looking for unique tastes of brews, seltzers, ciders and more… Look no further than Mash Mechanix Brewing Co in Colorado Springs. The pet friendly hot spot is about to celebrate their one year anniversary and are pleased to say they’ve seen great success.
The Owner of the brewing company, Leif Anderson, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give Keni and Nova a taste of their tasty drinks.
Mash Mechanix Brewing Co is pet friendly with unique tastes for everyone
If you’re looking for unique tastes of brews, seltzers, ciders and more… Look no further than Mash Mechanix Brewing Co in Colorado Springs. The pet friendly hot spot is about to celebrate their one year anniversary and are pleased to say they’ve seen great success.