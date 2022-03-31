The time to sign up for a fun summer is NOW… and the place to sign up at is Valley Christian Academy.
Click here to learn more and get started –> VCA Summer Camp!
Continue reading for all the fun that will be offered this summer and more!
Summer Camp
– weekly camps
– flexible scheduling
– affordable summer care
– enriching and fun activities
– field trips
Fall Enrollment
– Registration open now
– Accepting students 2 years old to 5th grade
– Three convenient locations
– Academically rigorous education
– Christian foundation
Reading Class
– teaching kids to read at 3 years old
– decoding words
– starting with 5 sounds and beginning to create words
About VCA
– started 21 years ago with 6 kids
– now have 3 locations and serve over 300 families!
