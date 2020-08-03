Margaritas, Nachos, and more at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

We are in for a treat this morning with a delicious taste of On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina. We are also celebrating National Watermelon Day with their watermelon margaritas!

We chat with Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary, about all the neat things On The Border is doing.

Fiesta time at On The Border just got that much better with the addition of new Happy Hour specials! Guests at On The Border can enjoy an elevated Happy Hour menu at an incredible value with $5 appetizers and an all-new Queso Sampler, as well as discounted Dos Equis beers, every Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m.

For more, visit: OnTheBorder.com

