Maple Star Colorado talks how the face of foster care is changing

Maple Star Colorado is a specialized community services agency that provides safe, stable, and healing homes for children who have experienced trauma.

The non-profit helps build brighter futures for children and families who have experienced trauma, and helps to strengthen and equip families with valuable tools to be successful. Krista Witiak spoke with Lisa Siminitus, the Foster Care Director, about how the face of foster care is changing!

For more information about Maple Star or how you can get involved in fostering, click here.