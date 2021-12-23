Maple Star Colorado talks how the face of foster care is changing

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Maple Star Colorado is a specialized community services agency that provides safe, stable, and healing homes for children who have experienced trauma.

The non-profit helps build brighter futures for children and families who have experienced trauma, and helps to strengthen and equip families with valuable tools to be successful. Krista Witiak spoke with Lisa Siminitus, the Foster Care Director, about how the face of foster care is changing!

For more information about Maple Star or how you can get involved in fostering, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local