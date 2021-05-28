Manava O Polynesia brings island life to the Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Martin Garza, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Garza has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Robbery. Garza also has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Reckless Driving, Driver’s License-Driving Without, and No Insurance-Driver. His total bond amount is $1,000.