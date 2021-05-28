Manava O Polynesia brings island life to the Springs

Manava O Polynesia is a dance group established in Southern Colorado spreading knowledge of the Polynesian culture. The group starting with Tahitian drumming and developed into a dance group when children and adults wanted to learn to dance with the drums.

Keni and Dee jump in with the talented dancers to learn the movements and the history behind them.

Find out more about the group right here.


