(COLORADO) – A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary tour is coming to the Buell Theatre Denver.

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

Jen & Nova caught up with Carly Sakolove, who plays Rosie in Mamma Mia’s 2013/2014 National Tour and on Royal Caribbean! Off Broadway, Carly has stared in The Book of Merman (Ethel), NEWSical the Musical, and The Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean). On television, she has appeared in “The Watcher”(Netflix), and in film, Joanna Gleason’s “The Grotto.” She has also been a Singing Impressionist Headliner on Celebrity Cruises.

