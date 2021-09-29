Make your home dreams come true at Old House Vintage House Market

Old House Vintage Market is an upscale retail market showcasing the best antique, vintage, architectural salvage, repurposed, handmade merchandise and artisan food, gifts and decor sold by an all star line up of small businesses. On October 8th and 9th, the Old House Vintage Market will be in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

If your business fits into one of the categories such as; antique, vintage, salvage, upcycled, handmade merchandise and artisan food, gifts and decor, you are welcome to apply to be a vendor at the Old House Vintage Market. In fact, if you’re a small retail business trying to bounce back from the effects of 2020 and 2021, this is a perfect event for you to start rebounding and spotlight your brand.



The event will include a special guest appearance by Liz Marie Galvan, an interior designer, blogger and author and has partnered with Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper and been featured on the Today Show several times.

Customers can get tickets on Old House Vintage Market’s website or at the event.

