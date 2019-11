Ted Blum Jewelers is a local and trusted jewelry shop here in Colorado Springs. Aside from being here for the last 25 years, at Ted Blum, the team is very experienced. They have two gemologists and three master jewelers on site and ready to help you find that signature jewel.

Show Room Manager Barry Belenke is here this morning with more details. To learn more, visit: iLikeJewelry.com