Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Who doesn’t love a good cheese board? A workshop is a fun way to get together with friends and family while learning something new.

Amanda is the owner of Made For You Catering and she is offering a class on how to make the perfect at home Grazing Board!

For more information on the class, go to made-for-you-catering.com