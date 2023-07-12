(SPONSORED) — Since its establishment in 2002, Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill has been delighting the taste buds of Colorado Springs with its fresh twist on traditional Mexican cuisine. Krista Witiak’s back out at the restaurant, sharing more on why it might just be the freshest restaurant in town!

There is absolutely no doubt about that. One of the greatest cuisines in the world is Mexican food. Salsa Brava serves a variety of cuisines, including fajitas, nachos, Colorado-proud tortillas, and more.

