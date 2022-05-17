Pneuma Coffee House officially opened its refurbished doors in 2020 as part of Calvary Worship Center, creating a space for the community and bringing coffee to the westside! Krista Witiak visited Pneuma to learn more about how they are perking people up with their coffee.

Don’t miss out on their special offer! If you mention “Living Local” from today through Thursday, May 19th, you will receive 50% off a drink.

With a wide variety of options, Pneuma Coffee House is sure to have what you’re looking for, whether that’s caffeine or a little something sweet.

For more information about the coffee house or looking for hours and location, head online to cwccs.org/pneumacoffee.