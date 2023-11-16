(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local hosts Nova and Jen made picture-perfect memories this morning with the help of ‘Life’s a Snap Photo Booth and Photography.’

Life’s a Snap Photo Booth and Photography has several options for your next event including an inflatable booth, a vintage camper, and a 360 video setup. Nova and Jen showed us the “Snap Shack” vintage camper and took a few photos too!

Life’s a Snap would love to be part of your special event including baby showers, weddings, corporate events, branding events, school dances, Quinceneras, and more!

For more information or to book a photo booth visit www.lifesasnapphotoboothandphotography.mypixieset.com/.