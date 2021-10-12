Make Halloween GREAT without breaking the bank at Goodwill of Colorado

Halloween is creeping up, and Goodwill of Colorado has everything you need to celebrate in spooktacular fashion. From fairy princesses to spell-casting wizards to sword-wielding pirates, Goodwill can outfit your entire family! Plus, your Halloween purchases help Coloradans in need.

So make like a pirate and scope out your nearby Goodwill store and spare yourself a shipwreck of high prices and a mummified selection of Halloween costumes.

Goodwill’s got you covered this Halloween, and to find out more, visit GoodwillColorado.org for locations and hours.

