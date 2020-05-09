Make eating exciting while keeping it healthy!

Yum! Welcome the warmer weather with some tasty Italian Ice and frozen custard from Rita's. This Mother's Day, Rita's is showing their appreciation by rewarding moms with a free BOGO. Bring your mom in on Sunday for some sweet treats.

This morning, Mia chats with Keri Tatum, Owner of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, about what they offer, and how they continue to stay safe during the pandemic.