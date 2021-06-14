Make dad glad this Father’s Day with a gift from Hidemasters of Colorado

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Father’s Day will be here before you know it and Hidemasters Leather stores at both Chapel Hills Mall and the Citadel are the perfect place to get gifts for dad!

They specialize in handcrafted leather products by hand, are locally owned and operated, and have over eighty combined years of experience!

Hidemasters is the Loving Living Local Father’s Day Giveaway Sponsor go to FOX21news.com/contests or click here to enter to win a $50 gift card. The winner will be picked on June 18.

For more information you can head to hidemasters.weebly.com or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac