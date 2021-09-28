Make chunky knit pumpkins and more with AR Workshop Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

AR Workshop Colorado Springs is celebrating its second anniversary this upcoming weekend with a DIY home decor workshop and it’s the perfect project to kick off fall!

The Chunky Knit Pumpkins are one of their most popular fall workshops. It’s a 2-hour workshop, and it includes all the supplies and hands-on instructions to make 3 pumpkins.

The new workshop is located in Northgate and is open for people to take instructor-led classes, where they will teach you everything from wood signs to chunky knit blankets!

For more information about AR Workshop Colorado Springs, visit www.arworkshop.com/coloradosprings.