Make chunky knit pumpkins and more with AR Workshop Colorado Springs

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

AR Workshop Colorado Springs is celebrating its second anniversary this upcoming weekend with a DIY home decor workshop and it’s the perfect project to kick off fall!

The Chunky Knit Pumpkins are one of their most popular fall workshops. It’s a 2-hour workshop, and it includes all the supplies and hands-on instructions to make 3 pumpkins.

The new workshop is located in Northgate and is open for people to take instructor-led classes, where they will teach you everything from wood signs to chunky knit blankets!

For more information about AR Workshop Colorado Springs, visit www.arworkshop.com/coloradosprings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak