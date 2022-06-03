Yobel clothing and accessories says ethical treatment of people and the planet is their priority. So much so, Yobel only carries products manufactured by people who are paid a fair, receive livable wage, and have safe working conditions. Plus, they say, in order to be better stewards of the planet, Yobel carries products from 60 global companies and artisans committed to sustainable practices. This means, there’s a minimal impact to the environment from sourcing materials to manufacturing and shipping.



