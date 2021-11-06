It breaks our heart, here on Loving Living Local, to know there are countless of homeless animals sitting in shelters waiting for a family to pick them up and take them home for the rest of their life.
You can help give those animal’s a voice and better their chance of finding a forever home by taking part in Teller County Regional Animal Shelter’s Wags and Wishes event on Saturday, November 6th.
The even takes place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Colorado Springs. It includes an online auction with more than 100 items.
While you’re at it, please check the TCRAS website to see the animals up for adoption and follow the shelter on Facebook and Instagram
.
You can also call and make an appointment to stop by for a visit and meet the sweet fur babies in person!
Click here to get started! -> www.tcrascolorado.org
Make a difference for homeless pets with Wags N’ Wishes
