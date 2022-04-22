Last year the Pikes Peak Habitat ReStores diverted roughly 1,500 tons of material from landfills. Now with two ReStores, that number will grow. Kris Lewis, Executive Director and CEO for Habitat ReStores, sat down with Nova to chat about recycled items and local partnerships that are environmentally sound.



Building materials, cabinets, home furnishings, mattresses, rugs, lighting, paint, and more are sold. Donations to the ReStores are recycled and resold with net proceeds helping serve more families in El Paso County in need of affordable housing. Kris will provide more details about the need and outlook for affordable housing in El Paso County.

Donations are accepted at the ReStores year-round, Monday through Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM.



Pickups can also be scheduled in El Paso County via the website: pikespeakhabitat.org/restore/donations/pickup, or by calling (719) 667-0841.