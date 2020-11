Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Vehicle safety is crucial in Colorado weather, and it is important to make sure your vehicle is ready to go.

Michael Cone, owner of EXO Auto Works, is here to share his tips on keeping your vehicle winter-ready. If you would like to learn more, visit: EXOAutoWorks.com