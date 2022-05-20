When the Marriott’s new dual-branded hotel opens in a couple of weeks, Downtown Colorado Springs will gain a new rooftop restaurant! Krista Witiak went to Lumen8 Rooftop Social, a contemporary restaurant and bar, for a special sneak peek to learn more about what to anticipate when they officially open on June 1.

Lumen8 Rooftop Social will open June 1st on the eighth floor of the new dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in Downtown Colorado Springs.

