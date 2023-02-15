Lumen8 has one of the most romantic views in Southern Colorado – and they are sold out for Valentine’s Day! However, they have plenty of openings the rest of the week and weekend.

Forrest Jackson, Lumen8 manager shared recipes for Valentine’s Day drinks on Loving Living Local.

Lumen8 rooftop social is located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. They bring locally sourced products and breathtaking views into one 8th-floor experience. They offer a wide variety of shareable plates, entrées, and sweets for every occasion. Plus inventive craft cocktails, local distillers, and beer taps featuring domestic and local brews. The open-air rooftop lounge provides mountain peak views, firepits, and water features.

Learn more at lumen8cos.com.