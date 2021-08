Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

While Luisa is away, Andrew will play and is pricing everything at Luisa Graff Jewelers for their big Annual Clearance Sale! Help Luisa Graff Jewelers clear out some of their cases, and you can win big with huge savings.

The sale is happening now till Saturday, so make sure you make it on out to the store for up to 70% off their one-of-a-kind jewelry that you won’t find anywhere else.

To find more information, head online to www.luisagraffjewelers.com.