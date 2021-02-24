Lucy I’m home is a family-owned business in Colorado Springs offering fresh, daily made Cuban cuisine. Lucy I’m home operates out of both a food truck and a restaurant in Colorado Springs. At Lucy I’m Home, customers can taste everything from sandwiches to coffee and even dessert!
Lucy I’m Home brings Cuban cuisine to Colorado Springs
by: Sarah Ferguson
