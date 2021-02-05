Loving Living Local Valentine’s Sweepstakes

Enter the Loving Living Local Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of these great prizes:
- $100 gift card to Tailored West (winner chosen Monday)
- $100 gift basket from Bridal Elegance (winner chosen Monday)
- $100 gift card to A Total New You salon (winner chosen Tuesday)
- $100 gift card to Papa Murphy’s (winner chosen Wednesday)
- $100 gift card to 3 Hundred Days Distilling (winner chosen Thursday)
- $100 gift basket from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (winner chosen Thursday)
- $100 gift card to Adventures Out West (winner chosen Friday)
- Grand Prize: $500 gift card to Revolution Jewelry Works (winner chosen Friday)
A single entry makes you eligible for all of the remaining prizes, so enter early for the best chance to win! The sweepstakes opens at 8 a.m. Monday, February 8.