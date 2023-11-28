(SPONSORED) — Today is Giving Tuesday and Loving Living Local celebrated with Give! Pikes Peak.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Rachel Tyrrell, Give! Interim Executive Director, appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about the importance of giving.

Give! Pikes Peak’s fundraising goal for 2023 is $1.5 Million dollars. The campaign runs through Dec. 31.

For more information or to donate today, visit www.givepikespeak.org.