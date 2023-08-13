Elvis Tribute Artist, Aaron Black performed on Loving Living Local to kick off Elvis week 2023.

Black is a Colorado Springs-based Elvis Tribute Artist and performs shows, singing telegrams, birthdays, Elvis-themed weddings, and wedding vow renewals.

He said, “‘ve been a fan since I was a little kid, actually seeing him in concert 5 times when I was very young. The day after Elvis died, I was in a grocery store wearing a black arm band. This little girl was shopping in the store and walked up to me and asked why I was wearing a black armband. I told her and we became best friends. Years later, we got married and are still married!”

