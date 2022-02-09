Love is in the air at Fab’rik Colorado Springs with Valentine’s Day outfits & Galentine’s day events!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’ve ever stood in front of your closet saying, “I have nothing to wear,” then this​ story is for you, especially with Valentine’s Day coming up and all those potential date nights or Galentine brunches! Krista Witiak went to Fab’rik in Colorado Springs to find some Valentine’s Day-inspired outfits that’ll make your heart smile.

Get a gorgeous Valentine’s Day date outfit whether you’re staying in or going out from Fab’rik Colorado Springs! Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., join Fab’rik’s Galentine’s event and experience 20% off full-priced items.

For more information on Fab’rik or check out what they have in store, head online to fabrikstyle.com.