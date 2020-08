Burgers made with fresh bison and hand-cut steaks is something you can certainly find at Ted's Montana Grill. Ted's new Butcher Shoppe now offers a safe, convenient way to purchase premium steak cuts and fresh burger grinds online for next day delivery, directly to your doorstep.

This morning, we chat with John Cooper, Head Butcher, about what makes their burgers so tasty and a Colorado Spring's favorite.