(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fun summer parties and events call for fun summer desserts!

Cassie Tingley, Owner of Love + Flour Bakery, joined Loving Living Local hosts Nova and Jen, to share how to take your treats game up a notch for this season and have a hot “cone” summer.

Love + Flour Bakery showcased cupcakes, chantilly cakes, and cake cones.

You can order ahead with Love + Flour bakery for any occasion at the Facebook page and Instagram page @ctingleybakery.