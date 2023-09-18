(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Champions Lost Sauces were crowned winners of the 2nd Annual Best of the West Wing Fest 2023. Addison and Houston from Lost Sauces joined Krista and Nova on the show sharing the delicious winning recipe and getting the title of festival favorite.

The event which is organized by Martiza and Flip Aguilera brought the local community aiming to draw attention to the growing food scene in the city of Colorado Springs. The event brings people together through the common love of food, competition, and music.

Best of The West Wing Festival is meant to be a fun, community-building festival with something for everyone, where the community gets to crown the best chicken wing!

Congratulations Lost Sauces!