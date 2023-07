Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream appeared on Loving Living Local to celebrate the Fourth of July (one day early).

Jen and Krista made custom ice cream sandwiches with Lori Martin-McDowell, owner Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream.

She said, “we aren’t just a place to buy dessert, but a place to connect our customers with each other.”

Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream posts their weekly schedule on Instagram and Facebook as well as our website under “find our truck”.

For more information visit lorilynns.com.