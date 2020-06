Firehouse Subs, an award-winning, fast-casual sandwich brand, is hiring 85 employees to fill crew member, shift leader and management roles at its three restaurants in Colorado Springs and across its 25 restaurants in the greater Denver area.

This morning, we chat with Gary Gonzalez, Area Representative, about the job opportunities available, and why Firehouse Subs is a great place to work.

To learn more, visit: http://www.firehousesubs.com