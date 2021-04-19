Looking for a job? Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is hiring

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Garden of the Gods Resort and Club hosting a hiring event to welcome potential new employees to learn more about positions available at the resort and STRATA Integrated Wellness and Spa.

Check out their hiring event Monday, April 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Three Graces Ballroom – 1st Floor of the Gateway Building located at 3314 Mesa Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

They are hiring for roles in departments throughout the resort and wellness center including:

ACCOUNTING

ENGINEERING

FITNESS

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

GOLF

GROUNDS

RECREATION

ROOMS

SALES & MARKETING

SPA & SALON

STRATA Med

If you are interested, people can visit their website’s career page to see opportunities and apply online at gardenofthegodsresort.com/careers.