Looking for a job? Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is hiring

COLORADO SPRINGS — Garden of the Gods Resort and Club hosting a hiring event to welcome potential new employees to learn more about positions available at the resort and STRATA Integrated Wellness and Spa.
Check out their hiring event Monday, April 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Three Graces Ballroom – 1st Floor of the Gateway Building located at 3314 Mesa Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80904.
They are hiring for roles in departments throughout the resort and wellness center including:
- ACCOUNTING
- ENGINEERING
- FITNESS
- FOOD AND BEVERAGE
- GOLF
- GROUNDS
- RECREATION
- ROOMS
- SALES & MARKETING
- SPA & SALON
- STRATA Med
If you are interested, people can visit their website’s career page to see opportunities and apply online at gardenofthegodsresort.com/careers.