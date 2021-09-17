Looking for a food truck? Go Fish or go home!

Go Fish Food Truck stopped by outside the Loving Living Local studios to share their next special on the menu. Their new fish sandwich is only for a limited time… so make sure you follow Go Fish’s every move so you know when and where you can find them.
Below are their social media pages and website. You’re welcome.
www.gofishfoodtruck.com
Facebook: @GoFishFoodTruck
Instagram: @gofishft
Twitter: @gofishft
PS: The Beignets are to die for…
PSS:
If you didn’t already get your own Food Truck Passport, it’s time to do so!
Click here and follow the instructions.
Enjoy 12 local food trucks for only $20!
As in years past, FOX21 is donating 10% of net proceeds to Home Front Military Network.
For only $20, you receive one item valued up to $10 from each of these 12 gourmet food trucks:
- Good Grub by Taco
- Solsage Food Truck
- Lush F2F Food Truck
- Go Fish Food Truck
- Williams Soul Food
- Evas Smokehouse BBQ
- Legacy Coffee
- Tepex
- Waffee
- Baked and Loaded
- The Hot Box
- Road-Tisserie