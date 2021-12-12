Look no further than the local, female-owned Painting with a Twist for some holiday fun!

Searching for plans this holiday season? Look no further than CO Springs local and female-owned Painting with a Twist!
Things got twisted in the Loving Living Local studio while Painting with a Twist stopped by to chat about some upcoming holiday workshops, as well as their new and improved take-home kits!

Want to get crafty? Sign up for a class here! -> www.paintingwithatwist.com

