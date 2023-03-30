(SPONSORED) — YMCA Tri-Lakes Gym is a Family orientated facility for everyone in the community. With Summer around the corner, YMCA hiring new staff and is hosting many programs which include day camp, youth sports, and enrichment.

Loving Living Local host Nova caught up with staff at the Tri-Lakes location sharing what’s on offer at the YMCA. Other programs include Evidence-Based Health Initiative Programs which include Parkinson’s and Livestrong.

YMCA is one of the largest non-profits in the country and is looking to give out over $100,000 in financial assistance this year. The gym has something with many group classes, personal training, and a leisure pool.

For more information on the Tri Lkes YMCA location head to ppymca.org

