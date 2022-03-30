Sammy Schultz says training for the Olympics and overcoming surgeries, injuries, and mental obstacles led her to teaching Pilates and gave her a passion to help others. Sammy teaches Pilates online and has taught pop up classes for local cafes and places in town as well as for charity. Her latest partnership in Colorado Springs includes the PilaTEA’s and Protein Donuts Event with Altitude Nutrition. It brings the community together through movement, healthy food, and fun.



