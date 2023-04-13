(SPONSORED) — Tiran Charles will be representing the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region at the State Youth of the Year competition in Denver, CO happening from Sunday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 18. Tiran Charles joined Loving Living Local host Nova about some of his favorite programs at the club are the STEM robotics program, Tinkercad, as well as Drone Soccer.

Youth of the Year is the highest honor a club teen aged 14-18 can receive at the Club. A teen must be nominated by a club staff/professional for Youth of the Month in order to compete to be Youth of the Year. A club teen must then write three essays (Club experience, What matters to me, and Personal Growth). These essays are used to create a three-minute speech that the club teen has to memorize.

The club teen must also gather two letters of recommendation (1 from a Club Professional/Staff and 1 from a Community member). All these materials are compiled into a packet. The club teen must present this packet to a judging panel along with their memorized three-minute speech, and lastly, the club teen will take place in an interview with the judging panel.

Tiran Charles will take place in the same process at the State Youth of the Year Competition. He will be competing against 10-12 other Youth of the Year Winners throughout the state of Colorado that are representing their local region and club.