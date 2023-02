(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month, and local survivor, Jennisue Jessen, appeared on Loving Living Local to share her story.

Jessen said she spent her entire childhood being trafficked and sold to men for sex. “It’s God’s grace in my life,” she said.” “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have survived.”

To report suspected trafficking in our community, call the National Human Trafficking

Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.