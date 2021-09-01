Local high-quality meats, produce, and prepared goods at Ranch Foods Direct

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

From beef to poultry and beyond, lots of people eat meat every day. Ranch Foods Direct here in Colorado Springs takes that seriously by offering local, sustainably sourced options!

Provide your family with high-quality meats, produce, and prepared goods, all sourced straight from farmers and food artisans in the Southern Colorado area with Ranch Foods Direct.

Ranch Foods Direct benefits both ranchers and the community making it a great business to throw your support behind. For more information, head online to RanchFoodsDirect.com.