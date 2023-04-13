Slow Fashion Stylist Jordyn Peppin, owner of Slow with Jo, challenged Jen to repeat her dress two days in row. Then she explained how to create two stylish outfits with one staple clothing item.

Peppin said, “slow fashion is extending the life of our garments, wearing them at least 30 times, caring for them, repairing, recycling, etc. We cannot sustain the rate that the fast fashion industry is churning out clothes. They have made clothing disposable.”

Peppin went on to say, “I educate on my social media on shopping your closet first, secondhand shopping, slow fashion styling, and dressing for their body types. Go Slow With Jo by booking a closet consultation with me and I’ll help you love your body and style your shape by shopping your closet.”

Email to set up a consultation today at jordyn@slowwithjo.com.