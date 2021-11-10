Local comedian focused on hyping up Colorado Springs’ comedy scene

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

What is going on in the world of comedy? Well, local comedian Trenton Cotton joined Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac in-studio to talk about the comedy scene right here in Colorado Springs and how it’s putting our community on the map!

Make sure to check out The Thursday Comedy Show at Nano 108 Brewery. Trenton produces and hosts alongside his comedian friend, Joe Cruz. This is a fun night of FREE comedy where you’ll get a chance to check out a local feature, an out-of-town headliner to start the show, plus more!

For more information, head online to nocashvalues.com.