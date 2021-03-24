Local Chef Jay Gust might be named Worlds Favorite Chef, he needs your vote

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Worlds Favorite Chef competition is underway and local chef, Jay Gust has made it to the quarter finals!

Jay is the owner of Ascent Restaurant Group which includes local favorites, Pizzeria Rustica, Tapateria and Homa Cafe Bar.

If he advances and wins he will receive $50,000 and be featured in a two-page advertising spread in Bon Appétit magazine. The competition will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks.

It’s time to vote! You can vote daily for Jay at favchef.com/2021/chef-jay-gust